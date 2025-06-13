David Beckham shares message for Trent Alexander-Arnold after ex-Liverpool star completes Real Madrid switch

Manchester United icon David Beckham has congratulated Trent Alexander-Arnold upon joining Real Madrid. The 26-year-old moved to Los Blancos from Liverpool on June 1.

After two decades with Liverpool, the English defender decided to move to another club. He was expected to leave the Merseyside outfit on a free transfer, but the LaLiga giants paid €10 million to the Premier League champions for an early release due to the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold was unveiled in the Spanish capital on Thursday (June 12). After the unveiling, he shared an Instagram post in which his family can be seen with him at Madrid's Valdebebas training ground. He captioned the post:

"Family is everything."

Former Real Madrid and England midfielder David Beckham reacted to the post, congratulating the former Liverpool star. He commented:

"Congrats friend and welcome to a great club."

David Beckham's comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold's Instagram post

Currently, the president of MLS side Inter Miami, David Beckham, played for the LaLiga giants between 2003 and 2007. Making 159 appearances for Los Blancos, the Englishman scored 20 goals and provided 51 assists. In 2007, he joined MLS side LA Galaxy on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold will wear the No. 12 jersey at Santiago Bernabeu. The number was earlier worn by Eduardo Camavinga, who took the No. 6 last year after Nacho Fernandez departed from the Spanish capital. Former Brazilian fullback Marcelo also donned the same jersey number for 15 years, having won 25 major trophies with Los Blancos in that time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks about his decision to join Real Madrid from Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about his decision to leave his boyhood club Liverpool and join Real Madrid. The Englishman claimed that he had always known that if he were to leave the Reds, he would join the LaLiga giants.

After his presentation at the Valdebebas training ground, the English defender took questions from the journalists. He was asked about his decision to leave the Premier League champions to join Los Blancos. He replied (via ESPN):

"It was never a question of where; it was whether to go or not to go. I've known for a long time, if I was to ever leave Liverpool, it would only be to go to Real Madrid. That would be the only club for me."

The Englishman would travel to the United States with the LaLiga giants for the FIFA Club World Cup. They have been drawn in Group H alongside Al-Hilal, Pachuca, and RB Salzburg.

