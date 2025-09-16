David Beckham snubs Arsenal and Liverpool, names his favorites to win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

David Beckham has backed Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League over the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool this season. He also said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will go right until the end.

The league stage of the Champions League 2025-26 campaign is set to kick off on Tuesday, September 16. Arsenal will take on Athletic Club at the San Mames Stadium in one of the opening games. Meanwhile, Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

David Beckham was recently asked on CBS Sports to pick his favorites for the trophy this season. He answered:

"I think PSG will go close again this year, but I’m going to go with Real Madrid."

PSG won the trophy last season, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. Real Madrid, meanwhile, were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.

Meanwhile, picking his top scorer in the Champions League this season, Beckham added:

"I love Lamine [Yamal]. I think the hype about him is real and I think he’s a hell of a talent. But I’m going to go with Kylian as top goalscorer. I think Kylian, last season, he scored the goals that he scored. Of course, as a Real Madrid player, if you don’t win much, then it’s a bad season. Kylian had a great season. I really believe that this season is going to be his season in La Liga and the Champions League."

Beckham also picked Newcastle United as the surprise of the competition.

A look at Liverpool and Arsenal's 2024-25 Champions League campaigns

Arsenal and Liverpool competed for the Premier League title last season, with the latter winning it by 10 points. They also reached the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League and were both eliminated by PSG at different stages.

Liverpool finished at the top of the table in the inaugural league stage of the competition, winning seven and losing one of their eight games. Their only defeat came against PSV Eindhoven after they had already secured a place in the Top 8. Liverpool, however, couldn't get past PSG in the Round of 16, losing 4-1 on penalties after the aggregate score after both legs was 1-1.

Arsenal, on the other hand, finished third in the league table, with six wins, one defeat, and one draw. They drew against Atalanta and lost against Inter Milan in the league stage. They then hammered PSV 9-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16

In the quarter-finals, the Gunners beat Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate. They, however, lost 3-1 on aggregate against PSG in the semi-finals and were eliminated.

