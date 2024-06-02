David Beckham and Trent Alexander-Arnold laud Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid’s 15th Champions League win

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold have congratulated Jude Bellingham as the English attacker helped Real Madrid win their 15th UEFA Champions League.

In a rousing title clash with Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley on Saturday (June 1), Madrid were second-best for large swathes of the first half. However, BvB's profligacy came back to haunt them, as Carlo Ancelotti's side scored twice in the final 16 minutes to win their second continental crown in three years.

Bellingham - who assisted Los Blancos' second goal - has had a superb debut seson at the Santiago Bernabeu, propelling them to three titles: Supercopa Espana, La Liga and UEFA Champions League.

Commending him for his exploits this season, former Madrid midfielder Beckham posted on Instagram about Bellingham:

"HEY JUDE! What a first season! Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid. Champions!"

Meanwhile, Bellingham had put up a message of his own after winning his first Champions League, captioning a pic of himself hoisting aloft the trophy:

"CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE. Siempre HALA MADRID"

Trent-Alexander Arnold commented on the post:

"1st of..Congratulations brother"

With their 15th title in the competition, Los Blancos are now eight ahead of the next-most successeful club, AC Milan.

How Jude Bellingham fared in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League triumph?

Jude Bellingham has had a season to remember at Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The 20-year-old bagged 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games across competitions.

That includes four goals and five assists in 11 games in Los Blancos' triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign. Although Bellingham didn't score in the seven knockout games, he provided two assists.

One of them came in the 1-1 Round-of-16 second-leg home draw with RB Leipzig, while the other came in the final win over BvB on Saturday. After Dani Carvajal had headed Los Blancos in front from a sumptuous delivery from the retiring Toni Kroos, Bellingham sent Vinicius clean through on goal to seal the deal.