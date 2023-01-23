David Beckham trolled by son Romeo and told to 'sleep tight' after Arsenal's 3-2 win against Manchester United

David Beckham’s son, Romeo, trolled his father after Arsenal inflicted a painful defeat upon Beckham’s old club Manchester United on Sunday night (22 January).

Manchester United and Arsenal were part of one of the most exciting Premier League matches of the season at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Marcus Rashford scored a superb goal from outside the box to put United in front in the 17th minute. Their lead, however, was shortlived, as Edward Nketiah equalized only seven minutes later.

In the 53rd minute, Bukayo Saka put the hosts in front with a sensational outside-the-box strike, only for Lisandro Martinez to cancel it out six minutes later. The game was ultimately settled by Nketiah’s instinctive 90th-minute goal, which allowed the Gunners to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United legend David Beckham and his Arsenal-supporting son, Romeo, went to the Emirates Stadium to watch the action live on Sunday. After the game, the Brentford youngster took to Instagram to troll his famous father, asking him to go home and enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Here’s what Romeo wrote on Instagram:

“Sleep tight dad 😘 David Beckham 🔴⚪️”

David Beckham, left fuming with the insult, reverted with an angry face emoji, saying:

“Whatever 🤬 Romeo Beckham.”

The north Londoners now have an 11-point lead over fourth-placed United in the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s side have also played a game less than Erik ten Hag’s United in the Premier League.

Eddie Nketiah was Arsenal’s brightest star in their 3-2 win over Manchester United

When Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, doubts lingered over the Gunners’ Premier League run. Fortunately for Mikel Arteta, Jesus’ understudy Edward Nketiah has stepped up to the plate, proving that he is more than capable of leading the charge.

On Sunday, Nketiah was the unabashed star of the show, scoring the equalizer and the winner in Arsenal’s impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. In the 24th minute, he snuck into the penalty box from the right side and dispatched a bullet header to take the ball beyond David De Gea.

Then, in the 90th minute, the Englishman beat the offside trap to apply the decisive touch to turn in Martin Odegaard’s scuffed attempt. From point-blank range, De Gea could not do much to keep out his effort.

The brace aside, Nketiah played three passes into the final third, pulled off a dribble, and won five ground duels.

