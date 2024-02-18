David de Gea makes crucial decision on future after leaving Manchester United last summer: Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and captain David de Gea is reportedly waiting for an offer in his homeland as he plots his next move. As reported by The Mirror, the 33-year-old wants to see out the rest of his career in Spain.

De Gea has been without a club since leaving Manchester United last summer after his contract expired. The former Spain international has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia but remains a free agent.

It has been claimed that the goalkeeper will only consider joining a Spanish club and has therefore turned down every offer from abroad. De Gea is understood to be eager to rejoin his boyhood club Atletico Madrid and could even consider a move to rivals Real Madrid.

De Gea came through the youth ranks of Atletico Madrid and made 84 appearances for Los Colchoneros before moving to Manchester United in 2011. The Spaniard established himself as a modern-day legend at Old Trafford going on to make 545 appearances for the Red Devils.

De Gea won eight trophies including the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and two League Cups during his time at Old Trafford. He was also named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Manchester United Players' Player of the Year on four occasions each.

The Spaniard became somewhat error-prone in his final few years at the club and his ability with the ball was also called into question. With De Gea's contract expiring last summer, the Red Devils replaced him with Andre Onana who is yet to fully convince the fans.

Raphael Varane tips young Manchester United defender for a bright future

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has tipped club teammate Willy Kambwala for a bright future. The World Cup-winning France international has tipped his compatriot to break into the Red Devils' first team soon. The former Real Madrid star said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“He is showing his qualities. I think he will play more matches in the future and continue to improve. He is very young, but he is showing his qualities and we trust him. He has a great future.”

Kambwala joined the Red Devils as a 16-year-old in 2020 from Sochaux and has been impressive in their youth ranks. The youngster has made four senior appearances for Erik ten Hag's side so far.

Kambwala was handed his first start in the Premier League away at West Ham United in December. Even though Ten Hag's side lost the game 2-0, the young Frenchman impressed with his assured display on the ball.