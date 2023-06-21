David De Gea perfectly sums up Cristiano Ronaldo in one word after Portugal superstar scores late winner in 200th appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate David de Gea reacted as the Portugal captain recently made his record 200th international appearance.

The forward got on the scoresheet on his record-breaking night against on Tuesday, June 20. He scored a late winner to help Portugal earn a 1-0 win against Iceland in the UEFA Euro Qualifers.

The 38-year-old was also inducted into the Guinness world record as he became the first-ever men's player to reach 200 international appearances.

Ronaldo reacted to the astonishing feat by posting an Instagram reel following the game, captioning it:

"2𝟎𝟎 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey. I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal."

David de Gea, who shared the pitch 53 times with the legendary attacker, commented under the post:

"Animal."

Portugal have now won all of their four games of the Euro 2024 qualifiers under Roberto Martinez. Ronaldo has been among the goals as well, netting five times in those four games.

When David de Gea was left awestruck by Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic

Cristiano Ronaldo was in a difficult situation during the second season of his second Manchester United spell. Manager Erik ten Hag often used him as a bit-part player.

Ronaldo had never received such treatment in his career. During a Premier League clash against Everton in October 2022, he came on as a substitute for the injured Anthony Martial and scored the winner at Goodison Park. The goal also marked the Portuguese's 700th in his club career.

Speaking about the talismanic forward, De Gea said after the game (via Eurosport):

"He's never been in this situation before, but the way he trains every day 100 per cent, and the way he takes care of his mind and body is unbelievable. It's something else. This is why he scored the winner today, he does a lot for the team. It's not an easy time for him, but he showed he's a great player."

Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment and mentality are something that has often left his teammates awestruck. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that De Gea was also stunned to see the player's passion despite achieving so much.

He, however, left Manchester United in November after an explosive interview, where he criticized the club and the manager. He currently plies his trade for Al-Nassr.

