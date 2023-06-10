David de Gea posts cryptic message as Manchester United contract talks continue

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has taken to social media to post an ambiguous message amid increasing speculation about his future at the Premier League outfit.

De Gea, 32, has been locked in contract talks with the Red Devils since the turn of the year. However, owing to his error-prone performances this season, questions have been raised about him receiving a new contract.

A right-footed shot-stopper who arrived from Atletico Madrid for around £18 million in 2011, the Spaniard has even rebuffed transfer interest from Saudi Arabia, as per talkSPORT.

He has already agreed a new two-year deal, which will see him take a pay-cut on his £375,000-a-week wage, withonly an official approval still pending. With Manchester United's season over, De Gea is currently on vacation during the post-campaign break.

Taking to Twitter, the 2012-13 Premier League champion posted a video of him in the sea. He captioned the post:

"Relax. Recharge. Contemplate."

During an interview with The Times, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said about De Gea:

"I won't say that he'll always be my number one choice because in a club like Manchester United there must be competition in all positions. You can't do it with just 11-12 players. It's impossible. You need double positions."

Sharing his thoughts on the importance of a sweeper-keeper in his team, Ten Hag continued:

"It's not what I want (top footwork); it's more what football demands nowadays. You have to be capable of playing from the back and use your keeper as plus one. Otherwise, it's simple for opponents to put you under pressure."

So far, United have been linked with the likes of Diogo Costa and David Raya as a potential replacement for De Gea.

Manchester United sent warning about potential Goncalo Ramos move

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones said that Manchester United should consider the risk associated with a potential summer move for Benfica star Goncalo Ramos:

"I was told there has been a bit of a split over Ramos being the man ready to lead the attack. No doubt he is liked, but is he a reliable enough goal source?

"His numbers from last season were pretty good, especially for a 21-year-old, and that's what they have to make a decision on how does the Portuguese star fit straight away at Old Trafford?"

Ramos, 21, turned heads with his stellar performances for Benfica this season. He scored 27 goals and contributed 12 assists in 47 games across competitions, bettering his last campaign's output of just 12 goal involvements.

Apart from Ramos, the Red Devils are also monitoring Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund.

