David de Gea reacts to meeting Bruno Fernandes and 3 other Manchester United stars amid Andre Onana’s worrying run of form

David de Gea recently caught up with four of his former Manchester United teammates for a cup of coffee.

The Spanish goalkeeper left the club as a free agent this summer and is yet to find a new team. Manchester United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47.5 million as his replacement and he has since been their No. 1 choice goalkeeper.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes posted a photo on his Instagram account which captures him sitting with De Gea, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Tom Heaton. He captioned it:

"☕️ and friends it’s always a good choice 😉"

De Gea replied to the photo, which has close to 250,000 likes at the time of writing, by writing:

"Brothers ❤️"

De Gea has played with all four of them during his time at Old Trafford. Heaton, of course, is the club's third-choice goalkeeper but he spent time in training with the 32-year-old during their two years together at the club.

De Gea was also spotted in Manchester recently to watch the women's team play out a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Women's Champions League. They lost the second leg of the second round 3-1 in Paris, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

Erik ten Hag makes David de Gea point to address Andre Onana's Manchester United form

Erik ten Hag has cited the examples of David de Gea and Peter Schmeichel when addressing Andre Onana's worrying run of form.

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has made a string of high-profile errors in recent weeks which has included letting in easy goals and misplacing crucial passes. He has already let in 20 games in 12 games across competitions, keeping just three clean sheets this season.

Onana notably let in a seemingly savable shot from Mathias Jensen in his team's league clash against Brentford on 7 October. Two late goals from Scott McTominay ensured the Red Devils secured a win, but concerns about their goalkeeper's form prevailed.

Speaking before his club's 2-1 win against Sheffield United on 22 October, Ten Hag said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"He knows [he's not been good enough], we know, he will do much better. As with every player who's coming into the Premier League, you need an integration period but he has to step up. Big United keepers like Peter Schmeichel and David De Gea started [slowly] and Andre knows that it is good to know a little bit from history."

Schmeichel spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League among other titles. De Gea, meanwhile, played 545 games for the club and has the most clean sheets (190) in their history.