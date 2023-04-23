David de Gea reveals Manchester United's penalty shootout tactic after dramatic FA Cup win against Brighton

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has revealed that his tactic against Brighton & Hove Albion was simple - putting pressure on the penalty takers.

The Spaniard did not play a big role in the shootout as he failed to save a single penalty. However, he managed to end up on the winning side as Brighton's Solly March skied his penalty.

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Brighton at Wembley but managed to win 7-6 in the shootout. They will now face Manchester City in the FA Cup final next month.

Speaking to the BBC after the semi-final win, De Gea claimed he was prepared for the penalties and was clear with his tactic. He said:

"It was a very tight game we played a very good team. Brighton play really good football. We are now in the final but we have another big game on Thursday so we need to go home and recover. They were great penalties. I was prepared as always. I tried to put pressure on the takers."

"There's still a long way to the final but it will be a big game against one of the best teams in Europe and the world. We showed at home we can beat them [Man City] so let's hope. We are on the right track. One trophy, another final and fighting for the top four. It's not enough but it's a big step from last season."

The Spaniard has managed to keep 22 clean sheets in 49 appeareances for Manchester United across competitions this season.

Manchester United told to sign Chelsea star by Louis Saha

Louis Saha believes Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would be a perfect fit for Manchester United.

The goalkeeper is set to leave Stamford Bridge after contract talks stalled with the Senegal star.

He was quoted by the Express saying:

"De Gea is still right at the top level, but of course making mistakes as he did against Everton is never good. Over the years, De Gea has done tremendous performances to save the team and he deserves the time and credit for that."

"If De Gea doesn't sign a new contract then a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would make perfect sense. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world the last few years and I'm not sure what happened."

David de Gea is also heading towards the end of his contract, but Manchester United have the option of extending it by another season.

