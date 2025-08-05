David de Gea sends message to Manchester United supporters ahead of reunion in pre-season friendly clash 

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea sent his message to the Red Devils supporters ahead of facing them in a pre-season friendly. De Gea will be representing Italian side Fiorentina against United in the game on Saturday, August 9.

David de Gea was at Manchester United for 11 years between 2011 and 2023, making 545 appearances across competitions. The Spaniard left the club in July 2023 after his last contract expired and eventually joined Fiorentina in August 2024. During his time, De Gea maintained 190 clean sheets across competitions but struggled in his final 2022-23 season, leading to then-coach Ten Hag bringing Andre Onana as his replacement.

In an X post dated August 5, David de Gea sent a message to his former club, Manchester United, and their fans about his return to Old Trafford. The clash will also mark the first time the shot-stopper will play against the Red Devils. He wrote:

"United Road. See you Saturday."

Following De Gea's departure, his successor, Andre Onana, also had a difficult time at Manchester United. The Cameroon international has been criticized for his poor form over the last two seasons. The Red Devils have also reportedly been looking to replace him this summer, having been linked to the likes of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Onana, meanwhile, did not feature in any of the Red Devils' pre-season friendlies due to injuries. He could feature against Fiorentina by making his return this Saturday.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana opens up about returning to the pitch ahead of next season

Andre Onana - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with Sky Sports (h/t Manchester Evening News), Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana shared an update about his impending return to the pitch. The Cameroonian remained out after picking up a hamstring injury during training last month. He said:

"I feel good, I feel great. It's been a few difficult weeks but, yeah, hopefully, I will be back for the start of the season. I'm enjoying the training with my guys - and we are looking forward."

In Onana's absence, goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton stepped in as his replacement. In the previous season, Onana made 50 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, while maintaining 11 clean sheets. He is still expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper for the English giants next season, as they have yet to sign another shot-stopper despite links.

The 2024-25 season was a difficult one for Manchester United, as they lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. They also finished 15th in the Premier League. It remains to be seen if Ruben Amorim can improve their performance in his first full season at Old Trafford in the next campaign.

