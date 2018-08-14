Reports: David de Gea to sign new Manchester United deal

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 790 // 14 Aug 2018, 12:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

David de Gea- poised to sign a new five year deal at United

What's the rumour?

Reports are suggesting that Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea is poised to sign a new five-year contract at the club, committing him to the Reds until 2023.

In case you didn't know...

De Gea, who signed for United back in 2011 for a reported fee of £18.9 million was then the world's second most expensive goalkeeper at the time.

The Spaniard, despite a rocky start to life in England, has blossomed into one of the finest goalkeepers in World Football and won the UK Golden Glove award last season. de Gea has also won four of the last five Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards, voted for by United fans.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are confident that de Gea will commit his future to the club, given his long-term suitors, Real Madrid have recently signed Chelsea shot-stopper, Thibault Courtois for £35 million.

Madrid have long admired the Spaniard who previously played for city rivals, Atletico Madrid, and came close to signing him in 2015, only for the Spanish giants to fail to file all the necessary paperwork prior to the transfer deadline.

A new deal for de Gea coupled with the Courtois signing should draw a line under the constant de Gea/Madrid speculation; at least for a few seasons.

If de Gea does remain at United, then this would mark a major coup for the manager, Jose Mourinho and his board. One of United's few bonafide world-class stars, de Gea, according to Opta saved his team from conceding 14 goals in 2017-18.

An incredible number. What this statistic doesn't illuminate, however, is the amount of clear goal-scoring chances, United's defence conceded last year. With no summer defensive reinforcements signed, much to Mourinho's chagrin, de Gea remaining between the sticks is even more crucial.

Rumour probability: 9/10

This looks like the ideal thing to do for both the player and the club. Manchester United will be chuffed if David de Gea chooses to extend his contract.

Video

What's next?

Mourinho may not have got all the signings he wanted this summer. However, in de Gea, he may well have made the most important signing of his United tenure when the Spaniard puts pen to paper on his new contract. Success is surely a much likelier proposition with de Gea in United's goal.