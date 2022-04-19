David James explains why Arsenal could miss out on Premier League top 4 spot

Former Premier League goalkeeper David James has claimed that Arsenal could miss out on a top-four finish this season.

The former England goalkeeper believes the north Londoners' lack of a goalscoring threat could cost them in the race for top-four.

Following three successive defeats in the Premier League, the Gunners are now on the back foot in the top four race. Mikel Arteta's side seemed to be in a great position to secure Champions League football next season. However, they now have ground to make up.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes a lack of goal threat could cost the north London side dearly as they seem to struggle against teams playing a low block. The 51-year-old has claimed that Alexandre Lacazette is a one or two-touch finisher but not someone who can open up opposition defences on his own.

James told Football Daily:

"For all the wonderful football they play, they lack a goal threat. When they score 3, 4, 5 goals, they are against poor teams. Those teams fold and they score goals but tougher teams make it difficult for them. Lacazette historically is a one or two-touch finisher, he's not going to regularly beat players on his own and score goals."

James has suggested that the Frenchman could do a decent job if he gets enough service from his teammates. He has also urged Arsenal to sign a new striker who can contribute more going forward. James added:

"Either give him the ball in a position where he can score like that or get someone else who can do a little bit more, this is their problem going forward. Arsenal could miss out on fourth place simply because they haven't scored enough goals in games where they do everything else very well."

Arsenal have an uphill task to achieve a top-four finish from here

Arsenal's dip in form has given their fellow top-four chasers an opportunity to get back in the race and they have done exactly that.

Tottenham, despite their loss last weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion, appear to be the favorites to clinch the final Champions League spot.

Manchester United also earned themselves a crucial three points against Norwich City thanks to a hard-fought 3-2 win on Saturday.

The Gunners have some tricky fixtures ahead of them. They will have to play Manchester United, Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the season.

