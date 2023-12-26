David James highlights 2 areas where Liverpool star Alisson who ‘ticks all the boxes’ must improve 

David James has highlighted two areas Liverpool star Alisson Becker has to improve. He claimed that the Brazilian is not the best at claiming balls in the box and also needs to improve his distribution.

Speaking to Football365, the former England goalkeeper claimed that Alisson ticks most boxes a top goalkeeper needs these days. However, there are two areas he wants to see the Brazilian get better at, especially because his national teammate Ederson is ahead in both aspects. He said:

"When you look at the requirements of goalkeepers these days, he ticks all the boxes. His distribution is first class and no matter what they say about modern football, the main point for a keeper is always saving shots at key moments and Alisson is consistently the best at that."

"Alisson probably isn't the best in the Premier League in terms of claiming balls in the air. You would also say that Manchester City keeper Ederson is a step ahead of him when it comes to distribution."

Alisson has kept five clean sheets for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, Ederson has managed four for Manchester City despite conceding a goal less than his national teammate.

Alisson labeled the best in the world by Liverpool teammate

Andy Robertson hailed Alisson Becker as the world's best goalkeeper after the Liverpool star played a key role in helping them beat Manchester City last season. The Brazilian made crucial saves in the game at Anfield and kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win.

Speaking to the media after the match, the Scottish left-back was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"I think Ali's the best in the world for sure in what he does. We've all probably let him down this season in that he's faced too many shots, he's had to be making too many saves and I think he'll be a lot happier tonight. Ali on the ball is unbelievable and you have to trust him in those moments. It came from their corner or free-kick or whatever is and Ali has got it in his hands and you trust him to make the right decisions."

"We had a similar goal against Manchester United a couple of seasons ago where Mo does the exact same thing. He capitalizes on a mistake; someone's took a poor touch, and then Mo's clear through on goal, and his composure's been excellent."

Liverpool signed Alisson for a then world-record fee of £66.8 million. He has kept 109 clean sheets in 248 matches for the Reds in all competitions.