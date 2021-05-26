David James makes controversial claim about Liverpool superstar

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has urged Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to sell Mohamed Salah as Liverpool would perform better without the Egyptian in the side.

Mohamed Salah finished second behind Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, scoring 22 goals, one less than the Englishman. During a difficult season for Liverpool, Salah was in his usual goalscoring form. He finished the team's top scorer for the fourth straight season with 31 goals in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah voted Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Season

👏👏👏#YNWA pic.twitter.com/RRLOtcUjaK — ADAM♦ (@LFC_ANFILD) May 25, 2021

Former England international and Liverpool goalkeeper David James, however, believes Liverpool should cash in on the 28-year-old and give more playing time to Diogo Jota instead.

James claimed Salah's departure would also give striker Roberto Firmino more freedom. He added that Liverpool are currently overly reliant on Mohamed Salah for goals.

"In my eyes, he might be second in the Golden Boot running, but I think Liverpool actually play better without Salah," James told Stadium Astro. "The opportunity for Liverpool to maybe cash in on Salah... as you say, Jota then naturally fits into that front three."

"Firmino gets more freedom arguably. Then Liverpool have a new dynamic up front rather than what seems has been a reliance on Salah's goals," noted James.

Liverpool are a stronger team without Salah: David James

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

James, a former Liverpool goalkeeper, does not think Salah is a bad player but feels that Liverpool can still achieve success without the striker. He also stated that the team are being restricted by Salah as their style of play now focuses solely on getting the forward to score rather than all members of the front three.

"This is not about Mo Salah not being a good player, his goal record speaks for itself. He is similar in statistics to someone like [Sergio] Aguero. Pep Guardiola can look at Man City and not need Aguero," said James.

"I think Jurgen Klopp and the way that he's developed this side, Salah has become more of a focal point than that front three we were talking about from seasons before. I think Liverpool's fluidity is compromised by Salah, even though he scores. So I think they could cash in on him and produce a stronger team," added James.

Mo Salah goals won Liverpool 17 points 👌



Without his goals we'd have finish 11th with 52 points 😬 pic.twitter.com/OTPAPwWJhr — IrishLiverpoolReds (@IrishLivReds) May 25, 2021