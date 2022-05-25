David James names player who could be 'hero' of UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid 

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has said that Luis Diaz could be the hero for the Reds in their UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Liverpool head to the Stade de France to take on Madrid for the European title, looking to end the season with three trophies. Jurgen Klopp's side have already claimed the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. The Reds came within touching distance of winning the Premier League, missing out on the final day of the season to Manchester City by a mere point.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz, who was signed from FC Porto in January, has hit the ground running at Anfield. He has been key in the team's hugely successful end to the season, scoring six goals and contributed five assists in 25 appearances across competitions.

His second-half cameo against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semifinals was instrumental in the Reds' 5-2 aggregate win over the La Liga side. Now James believes Diaz could be the hero against La Liga champions Real Madrid on May 28.

The former England international told talkSPORT in this regard:

“I love him and what I love about him is there’s an area that can be improved, and he’s that good already that he can become even better. If you’ve got Diaz, you know he’s going to go on his right or go low on the floor with his left because he hasn’t got the confidence with his left. He would rather use the outside of his right foot than his left foot.

However, James said:

“If you work on it, then all of a sudden he’s going to approach defenders and they’re not going to know which was he’s going to go. He could be the Liverpool hero by the end of the game on Saturday. I think of all the players, he’s got the skills to actually cause Real Madrid loads of problems.”

Lauren Pattison✨ @laurenpat96 Carabao Cup - Man of the Match

FA Cup - Man of the Match

Primeira Liga with FC Porto

UEFA Champions League final

Premier League final day title showdown



Luis Díaz. The signing of the season at Liverpool FC & he can still win more



#YNWA Carabao Cup - Man of the MatchFA Cup - Man of the MatchPrimeira Liga with FC PortoUEFA Champions League finalPremier League final day title showdownLuis Díaz. The signing of the season at Liverpool FC & he can still win more 🏆 Carabao Cup - Man of the Match🏆 FA Cup - Man of the Match🏆 Primeira Liga with FC Porto⌛️ UEFA Champions League final👀 Premier League final day title showdownLuis Díaz. The signing of the season at Liverpool FC & he can still win more 👏🇨🇴 #YNWA https://t.co/b9fUKfM9cB

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz the key against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League final?

Jurgen Klopp could unleash Luis Diaz against Madrid.

Luis Diaz has shown throughout the second half of Liverpool's season the talent he possesses.

The Colombian winger has wooed with his electric skill and scintillating pace. He will likely come up against Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal in the final. His pace could cause Carvajal, 30, all sorts of problems, and that could be one of the most decisive match-ups at the Stade de France this weekend.

Klopp could decide to go with the front three that started the semifinal second leg against Villarreal, so Diaz could come off the bench yet again.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Substitute Luis Díaz making a major impact for Liverpool Villarreal



Signing of the season



@LuisFDiaz19 | @LFC | #UCL Substitute Luis Díaz making a major impact for LiverpoolVillarrealSigning of the season 🇨🇴 Substitute Luis Díaz making a major impact for Liverpool 🆚 Villarreal ⚽️Signing of the season❓@LuisFDiaz19 | @LFC | #UCL https://t.co/GVa9cAMgoC

It was Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota who started the game, but Liverpool were down 2-0 heading into half-time. Diaz came on and inspired the win.

The impact the Colombian could have off the bench could be key if Madrid are in the ascendancy.

Edited by Bhargav