David Moyes names the best player in the Premier League right now

David Moyes has named Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as the Premier League's best player right now.

The West Ham United manager heaped praises on the Englishman and believes he has done a big job in helping his side this season.

Jack Grealish was subject to interest from Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer, but the Aston Villa star remained at Villa Park. He has gone on to sign a new deal with the club, but rumours of him leaving in the next transfer window are still in the mix.

West Ham United travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight. The Hammers manager was talking in his pre-match press conference when he named Grealish as the best player in the Premier League this season. He said:

"He is a really good player and probably the best player in the Premier League at this time. He has done such a big job at that club and is probably the best player in the league right now."

Aston Villa vs West Ham United in the Premier League

West Ham United won 2-1 when they faced Aston Villa earlier this season, but David Moyes is not getting carried away. He claims that they were fortunate to win as Villa gave them a tough fight.

"We found it tough when we played them at home and were probably fortunate to win it in the end. They've done incredibly well when you think we played them at the end of last season and they needed the point to stay up. They've made great strides and have an improving team."

"I think it all comes down to recruitment. Last year Dean Smith said they brought in one or two players who took time to settle, but this year they've signed very good players. They also have improving players – Grealish, [John] McGinn, [Tyrone] Mings, [Ezri] Konsa. They have a good side and have recruited well and that's why they're in the position."

West Ham United are currently 5th in the league while Aston Villa are 9th. However, just three points separate the two teams right now, and Villa do have two matches in hand as well.