David Moyes reveals the West Ham star he wants to turn into Cristiano Ronaldo in the future

David Moyes wants to turn Michail Antonio into West Ham United's version of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Hammers star is suspended for the game against Manchester United on Sunday but could face the Red Devils on Wednesday night.

West Ham United face Manchester United twice in the next six days – in the Premier League on Sunday and then on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play on Sunday but is very likely to be rested on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals in his two appearances for United this season. David Moyes is aware of the threat he brings to the pitch and wants Michail Antonio to do the same.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, he said in the pre-match press conference:

"He's an unbelievable sort of killer, as far as scoring goals. I hope we can turn Michail Antonio into a killer of a goalscorer because Ronaldo started as a wide player, and ended up becoming a terrific number nine, so I hope that we can do the same with Mic in the years to come. But, Ronaldo is an excellent player, he has brought another level of excitement to the Premier League, and we will do everything we can to keep him quiet."

Paul Merson praises Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Paul Merson was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo after his second debut for Manchester United. The former Arsenal star believes the Portuguese forward is from another planet and his movement on the pitch is scary.

"He's not going to close full-backs down, and he played a lot of what I would call wall passes where he just came and kept it ticking over. He's not the same player, but if you put the ball in the box or you look up and find time on the ball his movement is absolutely scary. I thought Edinson Cavani's was good, but he is on another planet."

Manchester United won their Premier League clash last week when Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut but could not repeat that in the Champions League. The Portuguese star scored a goal, but Young Boys stunned the Red Devils with a goal in the last minute of the game to win it 2-1.

