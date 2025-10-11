David Raya claims 26-year-old Arsenal star has better first touch than Lamine Yamal

Arsenal keeper David Raya has claimed that Martin Zubimendi has the best touch in the Spain side, even better than Lamine Yamal. Zubimendi has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at the Emirates following his £55.8 million move from Real Sociedad in the summer.

The 26-year-old has already established himself as a key player for Mikel Arteta's side at the base of midfield. He has made nine appearances across competitions for the Gunners so far this season scoring twice in the process.

David Raya was questioned who possesses the best first touch in the current Spain team. The 30-year-old named his Arsenal teammate Zubimendi ahead of the likes of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Pedri. Speaking to TNTSportsMex on Friday, Raya was questioned, via Arsenal Insider:

“Best first touch?”

Raya replied:

“Errr, Zubimendi."

Spain has no shortage of talent across their entire squad and are one of the most formidable sides in world football right now. They won the UEFA European Championship in 2024 and finished runners-up in the UEFA Nations League in 2024-25.

Martin Zubimendi has established himself as a key player for La Roja of late, particularly due to Rodi's injury problems. He has 21 caps for Spain till date.

Raya, on the other hand, has only earned 11 caps for Spain till date despite being regarded as one of the best keepers in the world. He has mostly served as a backup for Athletic Bilbao star Unai Simon.

Arsenal great claims that the Gunners are not title favourites

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has claimed that the Gunners cannot be considered the favourites for the Premier League title. He has insisted that Mikel Arteta's side are on the right path but they must maintain a positive mentality throughout the season.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table with 16 points in seven games and lead reigning champions Liverpool by a point. On being asked by journalist Ben Jacobs regarding his former club's title chances, Campbell said, via talkSPORT:

"No one yet, no one. Liverpool, obviously they've been champions, they're always going be in with a shout, and Arsenal are the chasers. They're in a good position at the moment, but they just have to...The proof's in the pudding, they have to keep going, keep going when it's January, February time, when it's wintry and raining, away, picking up points. So at the moment, it's so early but they've got great signs. Arsenal are looking good, but they've got to believe they can do it, that's the thing."

He added:

"If you don't believe you can do it, something's going to come up, and then you're not going to get the points, you're not going to have that total belief. Everybody's got to believe they can do it and when they get that mental kind of herd mentality when everyone believes it... not stupidly, like far-fetched, but, 'We've got a great chance and we've got to believe.'"

The former England defender concluded:

"If you add too much doubt in it, it takes a little bit, one percent, and that one percent added up through the whole team, the whole squad, can actually take away that momentum. So they've got to truly believe they can do it, they've got a chance to do it."

Sol Campbell was no stranger to success during his time at Arsenal where he had two spells as a player. During his time at the Emirates between 2001 and 2006, he won six trophies including the invincible Premier League in 2003-04. He made 211 appearances for the Gunners in total while also making 314 appearances for arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

