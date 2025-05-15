David Raya and Ethan Nwaneri pick new shirt numbers after Arsenal unveil home kit for 2025/26 season

Arsenal stars David Raya and Ethan Nwaneri picked new shirt numbers after the Gunners unveiled their new home kit for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The men's team will be seen sporting the Adidas-designed new kit for the first time against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, May 18.

David Raya moved to Arsenal for a one-season loan in the summer of 2023 from Brentford, before joining them permanently last summer. He had been sporting the number 22 this season. Meanwhile, Ethan Nwaneri is a product of the club's Hale End academy and joined the first team in the summer of 2024. The 18-year-old English forward wore the number 53 shirt in the club this season.

According to Metro UK, David Raya has taken up the customary number one shirt meant for the goalkeeper after the new home kit for the 2025-26 season was unveiled on May 15. The new home goalkeeper kit is bright yellow in color with a red trim. Meanwhile, Ethan Nwaneri has taken up the number 22 shirt for the next season.

Speaking about the new home kit, which features the club's iconic red-and-white colors, Nwaneri's fellow Hale End academy graduate Myles Lewis-Kelly said:

"I love our new kit, it looks fresh – I’m excited to wear this in front of our incredible supporters. Their energy lifts us and when we step out in the shirt, we feel it more than ever."

The home kit also includes an Adidas-designed strip which "uses the human heart as a creative device" to take the club's followers on a "journey to the source of life behind the badge." The kit will be worn by Arsenal's men's, women's, and youth teams next season.

Everything to know about the new Arsenal 2025-26 home kit

On May 15, Arsenal shared a clip online, sharing the first look of their new home 2025-26 home kit. The short clip featured players from both the men's and women's teams and gave a closer look at the Adidas red body with white sleeves jersey. The video was captioned "the pulse of our club."In a statement on the Gunners' official website, it said:

"Our men’s, women’s and youth teams will take to the pitch in a kit that fuses cutting-edge performance materials and apparel technology alongside an emblem representing our past, with one of the most iconic crests in our history being integrated into the design."

The statement illustrated how the iconic 'A' of Arsenal came into being and noted:

"Taken from the ‘Victoria Concordia Crescit’ crest, first seen on matchday programmes in the 1949/50 season, the ‘A’ of ‘Arsenal’ is rendered in a gothic font and features as a repeating print throughout the shirt. The gothic ‘A’ has grown to be synonymous with our identity, notably featuring on the classic 1990/91 league-winning home shirt worn at Highbury and is reimagined again today through the 2025/26 home kit."

The original long-sleeve jersey is priced at £130 on the North London club's official website, while the one with short sleeves is priced at £120. Two other cheaper versions are available for £90 and £85, respectively.

