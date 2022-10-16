David Villa and Guti predict the result of Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico clash

Former Barcelona forward David Villa and Real Madrid legend Guti have provided their thoughts on the much-awaited El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona currently sit atop the La Liga table with 22 points, having won seven and drawn one of their eight matches so far. However, they only lead arch-rivals Real Madrid on the basis of goal difference.

Both clubs, though, will have the chance to earn a three-point advantage over the other today (October 16). The La Liga giants are scheduled to lock horns in the first El Clasico of the season at the Bernabeu this evening.

Looking ahead to the much-awaited clash, Guti insisted that there are no favorites going into the match. However, the Real Madrid great feels Carlo Ancelotti's side could cash in on the home advantage. He told Diario AS:

"In these games, there are no favorites. Both are great teams, although it is true that Madrid can start with an advantage when playing at the Bernabeu."

"But we have already seen in recent games that this is not always the case, that Barca gets good results. It will be a difficult game for both of them.

Villa reiterated Guti's thoughts by saying that Real Madrid have an advantage as the game is held at the Bernabeu. The Spaniard, though, expects the match to be highly competitive. He said:

"Barcelona's week hasn't been the best because of the Champions League. I think a Clasico changes the mentality. Obviously, Madrid starts with a bit of an advantage because it's at the Bernabeu, but it's going to be a very competitive Clasico."

While Guti and Villa had similar things to say about the match, they could not agree on the final result. The former tipped Los Blancos to win 3-2, with Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. scoring for the hosts. He predicted:

"It is going to be a great match with many goals. I think a 2-3. Lewandowski will mark the two from Barca and those from Real Madrid distributed: Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius."

Villa, on the other hand, believes Xavi's side. will maintain their unbeaten run in La Liga by beating the Madrid outfit 2-1, courtesy of a brace from Robert Lewandowski. He said:

"1-2. Two from Lewandowski and one from Benzema."

How have Barcelona and Real Madrid fared in the Champions League?

While Barcelona and Real Madrid are level on points in the league, they have had contrasting runs in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos are in line to qualify to the next round, while the Catalans risk elimination.

Ancelotti and Co. lead their group with 10 points, having won three and drawn one of their four matches so far. The Blaugrana, on the other hand, sit third and are three points behind second-placed Inter Milan.

