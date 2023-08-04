"Day with my girls in Miami" - Victoria Beckham makes social media post as she hangs out with Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo was spotted spending time with Victoria Beckham as the former Spice Girls singer uploaded an image on social media.

Mrs. Beckham was seen spending time with Roccuzzo and the rest of her friends. She uploaded a group image, captioning it thus:

"Day with my girls in Miami! (Including a little singing in the rain☔️😂) kisses."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been living in Miami since the footballer completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami. The pair was recently spotted house hunting in the US city's Boca Raton area along with their eldest son Thiago.

Messi wore a black shirt with white shorts while Roccuzzo stunned in a black top. While the Argentine legend already has four properties in Miami, which have a cumulative worth of $15 million, he is looking for a new home in the Boca Raton area at the moment.

The high-profile area in the city of Miami is only 25 minutes away from the DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami's home, which is located in Fort Lauderdale.

Roccuzzo is seemingly enjoying her time off the field also as she was spotted outing with Victoria Beckham.

She was also spotted with Victoria and her ex-footballer partner, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham after Messi made his debut for the American club. That match was against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup showdown on July 21.

Journalist went on an astonishing rant on Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo is a well-adored figure among fans. She keeps a low profile on social media despite having a large number of followers, 36 million to be exact.

Roccuzzo is a well-versed businesswoman as well and she often collaborates with popular lifestyle brands. Apart from that, she landed a business venture named CASETiFY also.

Yanian Latorre, a renowned journalist, however, recently went on an astonishing rant about Roccuzzo as she said:

"We love Antonela Roccuzzo for Lionel Messi. Brands in Europe hire her for advertising, but all because she is married to Messi. Alone, until now, she hasn't achieved anything... And I'm not criticising Antonela, eh. You're always like a step behind the player."

While it is true that Messi is an immensely popular figure among fans, Roccuzzo, in her own right, has managed to earn a fond place in their hearts.