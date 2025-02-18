Days after Arsene Wenger ranks Vinicius Jr as third best current player to watch, ex-Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil offers different opinion

Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil has named Vinicius Jr the best player at the moment. His comments come just days after legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ranked the Brazilian as the third-best player in the game currently.

Ad

In a recent interview, Ozil, who represented Los Blancos for three seasons between 2010 and 2013, was asked to name his best player at the moment. He replied (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“The best player at this moment? Vinicius Jr.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ozil's comments about Vincius Jr. contradict his former manager's opinion. Wenger had ranked the Brazilian star as the third-best player in the world right now, behind Liverpool's Mohammed Salah and his Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Vincius Jr has arguably been one of the best players in football for the past couple of seasons. This season, he has been one of Real Madrid's best players, contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in 36 matches across competitions.

Ad

The 25-year-old is coming off a tremendous 2023-24 campaign, during which he recorded 25 goals and 12 assists in 40 matches across competitions. He also helped Madrid win the league, Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup. The Brazilian winger also notably finished as runner-up for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award behind Manchester City's Rodri.

Vinicius will hope to replicate his last season's heroics in the current campaign by leading Madrid to glory domestically and on the continent. They are currently second in LaLiga and have an upcoming crucial Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, February 19.

Ad

What's next for Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr?

Vinicius Jr and his Real Madrid teammates will look to seal a place in the Champions League round of 16 when they lock horns with Manchester City on Wednesday. Los Blancos head into the encounter with a 3-2 lead from the first leg at the Etihad.

Carlo Ancelotti's side secured a comeback victory a week ago, coming from 2-1 down to win the game in the dying minutes. Vinciuis Jr played a crucial role in the victory. He was involved in his side's second goal, scored by Brahim Diaz, and provided the assists for Jude Bellingham's late winner.

After the clash with Manchester City, Madrid will return to LaLiga to host Girona on Sunday, February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback