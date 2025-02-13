Days after Cristiano Ronaldo called himself most complete footballer, FC Porto star shares ‘truth’ about Lionel Messi being best player in the world

Alan Varela has named Lionel Messi as the best player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo claimed to be 'the most complete' player. The Argentine midfielder is looking forward to facing the Inter Miami superstar at the FIFA Club World Cup later this year.

Speaking to the media at Porto's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy tour, Varela said it would be special to face Messi. He claimed that the 'truth' will always be that the Barcelona legend is the best in the world, saying (via The Business Standard):

"Obviously, it's very special to face him [Lionel Messi]. The truth is that Messi is the best player in the world. I hope he's not so bright in that game. We will try to do our best so that Porto can win that game and all the games we have to play."

However, when asked to name the side he wanted to face in the final, Varela picked River Place - the rivals of his former club Boca Juniors. He said:

"Obviously River [Plate]. Obviously Boca and River are the biggest clubs in Argentina. This tournament is very special because it allows you to face big teams. I owe it to Porto and I hope we can go as far as possible."

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as Al-Nassr have not qualified. Inter Miami were awarded a place in a tournament after winning the MLS Supporters' Shield last year but were named the host club.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Lionel Messi and being the most complete player?

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke highly about himself and stated that he was the most complete player in the history of football. He said the numbers backed his claim about being better than Lionel Messi and said (via ESPN):

"Who's the best goal scorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop. Who's the player in history who's scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I'm in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them."

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste -- if you like [Lionel] Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that -- but saying Ronaldo isn't complete... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to his dream of scoring 1000 goals in his career. The Al Nassr star has 924 goals to his name and is set to extend his stay at the Saudi Pro League club beyond the season.

