Days after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself most complete player ever, Karim Benzema snubs Portugal captain when naming GOAT

Al-Ittihad attacker Karim Benzema has named Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario as the greatest footballer of all time, snubbing Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.

Earlier this month, the Portuguese superstar boldly insisted that he is the best footballer of all time. The 40-year-old remarked in an interview with Spanish media outlet LaSexta TV earlier this month (h/t Al Jazeera):

"I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history, and I'm saying truth from my heart. I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football... with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast. I'm strong."

However, Benzema is of a different opinion. When the 37-year-old Al-Ittihad star was queried to share his honest thoughts on the Al-Nassr ace's comments, he replied to TNT Sports Brazil (h/t GOAL):

"I think everyone can say what they want. If he thinks he is the best in history, then he is. It depends, for me, for example, the best is Ronaldo from Brazil. I don't like to make comparisons between players, each one has their own story, he has his own and it's a very good one."

During his playing career from 1993 to 2011, the Brazilian attacker won two Ballon d'Or awards. He helped Brazil lift two FIFA World Cup trophies and as many Copa America crowns, scoring 62 goals in 99 appearances.

On the other hand, the ex-Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter Milan man also relished success at club level. He won two La Liga titles, one UEFA Cup, one Copa del Rey crowns, and also two Supercopa de Espana trophies.

Al-Hilal eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate

According to Spanish website Fichajes.net, Al-Hilal are on the lookout for an apt replacement for Santos star Neymar. They are ready to submit a sizeable bid for AC Milan star Rafael Leao in the summer transfer window.

Leao, who has played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo 28 times for Portugal, could be convinced by Al-Hilal's potential significant contract offer. But, he could also choose to remain in Europe amid interest from elsewhere.

The former Sporting CP and LOSC Lille forward has contributed 67 goals and 57 assists in 246 appearances across all competitions for his club so far. The 25-year-old star has a deal until June 2028 at the Serie A side.

