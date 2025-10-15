Days after Marcus Rashford claimed he struggled at Manchester United due to environment; ex-Red Devils star says he was 'part of the problem'

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has shared his thoughts on Marcus Rashford. He claimed that the English winger was 'part of the problem' at the club, which led to a decline in his form.

Marcus Rashford came through United's academy and has contributed 138 goals and 78 assists in 426 senior games for them. However, his form arguably dropped since the start of the 2023-24 season. He then had a falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim last season before joining Aston Villa on loan in January 2025.

Rashford featured for England off the bench during this month's international break. Manchester United legend Roy Keane opened up about the winger ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday, saying on ITV Football:

"Towards the end of his time at United, there was obviously issues. He was part of the problem with the environment, especially one of the most experienced players at United. He should have been setting the standards and showing new people at he club what it’s like to be a United player. But that’s been well documented. What we have to look at is he’s got this chance now with England and he deserved it."

"No doubt about his talent, he's obviously fantastic. But the bit that would have frustrated fans is his body language, not running back or not pressing properly. That’s the things he needs to tidy up and if he does there’s no reason he can’t become a world class player," he added.

Marcus Rashford has now joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

What did Marcus Rashford say about his time at Manchester United?

Marcus Rashford has started well at Barcelona on his loan deal. He's scored three goals and provided five assists in 10 games across competitions this season. In a recent interview, the England star spoke about his time at Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford played under four permanent and three interim managers at Old Trafford. He spoke about how the 'inconsistent environment' affected him, saying (via Daily Mail):

"For sure, consistency is a massive part of it. I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent. But I completely agree, I think consistency is what I need to bring into my game and I am looking to do that. I want to be at my best, not sometimes, but as often as possible."

"When people talk about consistency, in order to be consistent in anything not just sport, you need consistent variables in your life and the way you train. We have just had so many changes so far in my career but I have to look forward and that it definitely one of the things I want to put right and improve on to be at my best more often. When I am at my best I really enjoy everything about the sport."

Barcelona can buy Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United next summer, as the loan deal has a buy option worth €30 million.

