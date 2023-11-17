Days after release from kidnappers, Luis Diaz’s father’s reaction to Liverpool ace scoring in win over Brazil goes viral

Luis Diaz's father's heartwarming reaction to the Liverpool forward's winner for Colombia against Brazil has gone viral.

The two nations faced off on November 16 in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifiers fixture. Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli handed Brazil an early lead by netting in the fourth minute.

However, Luis Diaz helped his side turn it around in the second half. He scored twice within the space of five minutes (75' and 79'), ensuring Colombia took home all three points.

Following the 26-year-old's headed winner, the player's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was caught on camera emotionally celebrating the winger's goal.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Family is everything."

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"What a moment for a father to see his son making his country proud. It’s a gesture of appreciation shown by the country to Diaz and his family."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X to the video:

"Emotional moment."

Expand Tweet

"Amazing scenes. The emotional ride for the family is unimaginable."

Expand Tweet

"Beautiful football heritage."

Expand Tweet

"Awww! The feelings is heavenly.... A proud father."

Expand Tweet

"Proud Dad."

Expand Tweet

"That reaction is just priceless! That's what you do it for as a son!"

Expand Tweet

Manuel Diaz and his wife were abducted by a guerrilla group in October. Although the footballer's mother was released on the same day, his father was only let go later.

After Diaz was reunited with his dad, the Colombia Football Federation posted a video of the two sharing an emotional moment with one another.

Expand Tweet

The former Porto attacker's personal battles have seemingly motivated him to continue performing well for club and country. Following the win against Brazil, Colombia are placed third in the CONMEBOL qualification standings, having racked up nine points from five matches. Their next fixture is an away clash against Paraguay on Tuesday (November 21).

Meanwhile, Brazil sit fifth after managing just seven points from five matches. They will next play Argentina on November 21.

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz's father opens up about details of kidnapping incident

Luis Diaz (via Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, opened up about his struggles after being kidnapped at gunpoint by the guerrilla group Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN).

Claiming that he was unable to sleep for 12 days after being captured in his hometown, Barrancas, in northern Colombia, Manuel Diaz said after his release (via Independent):

“It was a lot of horseback riding, really hard, a lot of mountains, a lot of rain, too many insects. I couldn’t sleep peacefully, it was very difficult, almost 12 days without sleep."

After his father was kidnapped, the Liverpool forward made multiple pleas for the former's release, once after scoring a leveler against Luton Town on November 5. Diaz is on international duty with Colombia and will join his Reds teammates before they face Manchester City on November 25 in the Premier League.