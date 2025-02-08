Days after scoring incredible overhead kick for Al-Ahli, ex-Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino axed from Saudi Pro League squad

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been cut from Al-Ahli's squad for the second half of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season. The Brazilian forward scored for the club a few days ago with an overhead kick against Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League, which is where he will feature predominantly from now.

Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle survived the sack after a disappointing first half of the season and had a major decision to make after transfer deadline day. His side completed a deal to sign Galeno from FC Porto following talks that commenced in the summer.

Saudi Pro League rules specify that teams are only permitted to register 10 foreign players to feature in the league at a given time. The headache for Jaissle was that Galeno was the 11th foreigner on their books, and he needed to leave out one player.

The former Salzburg manager held talks with Roberto Firmino and decided to drop the 33-year-old from the squad for the remainder of the league campaign. The former Liverpool man had put on an electric performance against Qatari side Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League days prior, scoring and providing an assist.

With Al-Ahli already through to the last 16 of the competition, it was decided that the Brazilian star will continue to feature in the competition. Firmino is one of the senior stars at Al-Ahli and has captained the side on a number of occasions this season. He has scored nine goals in 25 appearances since the start of the season.

Liverpool join race for Bundesliga midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Swedish midfielder Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, as per multiple reports. The Reds are keen on midfield reinforcements, and have started their preparations for next summer.

Arne Slot's side are interested in 20-year-old midfielder Larsson, whose performances in the German top-flight have caught the eyes of multiple English sides. As per CaughtOffside, the midfielder is wanted by Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and the Reds.

Eintracht Frankfurt value Larsson at around €60 million, and have already made one big-money sale to the Premier League this year in Omar Marmoush. The Reds have initiated contact with the representatives of the young midfielder as they look to steal a march on their competitors for his signature.

