Days after threatening MLS opponent about Argentina call up, Lionel Messi spotted shoving Venezuela star in behind-the-scenes clash

Lionel Messi was recently spotted pushing a Venezuela player after Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against them. This comes just days after he was accused of threatening compatriot Pedro de la Vega's place in the national side.Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental on Thursday, September 4. It marked Lionel Messi's final competitive appearance in his home country. It was an emotional night for him, and it appeared to go over the edge at one point.After the match, videos emerged of the forward shoving Venezuela midfielder Tomas Rincon in the tunnel. Players from both sides, the fourth official, and the assistant referee intervened immediately to separate the two players. They then headed back to their dressing rooms.This comes just days after Alan Gordon accused Lionel Messi of blackballing Seattle Sounders star Pedro de la Vega. Seattle Sounders beat the Herons 3-0 in the Leagues Cup final on August 31. After the game, former MLS player Alan Gordon said:“Messi told him - remember when they got into a little scuffle during the game. Messi told him to his face ‘You will never play for the national team as long as I am involved’. He basically blackballed him on the field. This happened. That is disgusting to me.”De La Vega, 24, has earned four senior caps for Argentina so far, with all of them coming in 2021.Pedro de la Vega opens up on Lionel Messi's threats about his place in Argentina national teamPedro de la Vega also spoke about his clash with Lionel Messi in the Leagues Cup final against Inter Miami. He downplayed the incident and claimed that these things are part of the game. He also hailed Messi and Rodrigo de Paul as his idols.He said in his post-match interview (via MLS Espanol):“Messi and De Paul? They are the greatest. They are world champions, and they are my idols.”“The clash was just part of the game. I tried to stay focused and not take it personally. Facing them as an Argentine carries a different kind of pressure,&quot; he added.De la Vega joined the Seattle Sounders from Argentine side Lanus in January 2024. He has since made 57 appearances for them, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.Lionel Messi, meanwhile, will not be featuring for Argentina in their next game against Ecuador away on Tuesday, September 9. They have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.