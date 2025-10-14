"De Paul has changed", "Nearly did siu, then he remembered" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko scores stunning goal

Fans on X have reacted to a viral video of Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, scoring a stunning goal. Cheuko, a former Navy SEAL, has been working with the Argentine superstar since his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and now at Inter Miami.An Instagram video by popular freestyler and YouTuber Jeremy Flynch featuring Cheuko has gone viral after the Messi-bodyguard showcased his finishing skills. In the video, Flynch flicked an overhead ball to Cheuko, who then unleashed a stunning volley to the top left corner beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.Celebrating his stunning strike, Cheuko displayed a series of wild celebrations, including taking off his shirt and flexing his muscles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video caught the attention of fans, with some claiming that the Frenchman at one point nearly mimicked the trademark &quot;Siu&quot; celebration of Lionel Messi's eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.&quot;He nearly did suii then he remembered,&quot; one fan said.3 billion @3billion_LINK@psg_chief He nearly did suii Then he remembered&quot;Bro wanted to hit the suiii celebration then remembered his job,&quot; another fan chimed in.PROFF @EmmanuelIdika13LINK@psg_chief Bro wanted to hit the suiii celebration 😂then remembered his job 😪😂A fan joked that Cheuko could be an ideal replacement for Lionel Messi's club teammate, Luis Suarez, saying:&quot;He can be a good replacement of Suarez.&quot;PIQUE📞☢️ @fahim2447LINK@psg_chief He can be a good replacement of Suarez 🤣Another fan threw a jibe at Cheuko, referring to him as Rodrigo De Paul, who has been nicknamed &quot;Messi's bodyguard&quot; due to his protective role of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during matches.&quot;Rodrigo de Paul has changed a bit,&quot; the fan commented.Mitch @Mdavies197LINK@psg_chief Rodrigo de Paul has changed a bitWhy was Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko banned from the sidelines in the MLS?Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yaccine Cheuko, became more prominent among fans after the Argentine's move to the United States in 2023. Cheuko was always present on the sidelines during Inter Miami games and would run onto the pitch to shield the 38-year-old from pitch invaders.However, Chueko was subsequently banned from following Messi to the pitch during games. Reports initially claimed that the MLS banned Cheuko, but GiveMeSports reported that this decision was made by Inter Miami, who limited his matchday appearances around the Argentine superstar to the mixed zone and locker room.Speaking on his ban in April, Cheuko highlighted the high rate of pitch invasion in the United States and told House of Highlights (via GOAL):&quot;They don't allow me to be on the field anymore. I was in Europe for seven years working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I arrived in the United States, and in 20 months of work, 16 people have already invaded the pitch. There's a huge problem here. I'm not the problem. Let me help Messi.&quot;“I love MLS and CONCACAF, but we have to work together. I love helping. I'm not better than anyone, but I have a wealth of experience in Europe. It's fine, I understand their decision, but I think we could do better,&quot; he added.Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 as a free agent after the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has since led the club to win two major trophies - the Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield.