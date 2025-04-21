“Dear Lalettan” - Malayalam actor Mohanlal receives signed jersey from Lionel Messi; shares heartfelt note on Instagram

Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal received a signed Argentina shirt from Lionel Messi and took to Instagram to share his thoughts. The superstar forward signed the jersey, addressing the actor as "Lalettan" - a nickname belovedly used by his fans and in the industry.

On April 21, Mohanlal shared a video on Instagram featuring Lionel Messi signing an Albiceleste shirt. La Pulga was seen carefully spelling the actor's name before signing off. The Inter Miami ace wrote:

"Dear Lalettan."

The legendary Malayalam actor was also seen proudly holding up the signed jersey with Messi's handwriting in the video. He wrote an accompanying caption, sharing that he's grateful to have received the gift from the Argentine superstar. His caption said:

"Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever. Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat—a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand."

He added:

"For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special. This incredible moment wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift."

It is worth noting that the state of Kerala, where Mohanlal hails from, is known for having a well-known football culture. Their home club, Kerala Blasters, was formed in 2014 during the foundation of the Indian Super League (ISL) and compete in the league.

Lionel Messi set to visit Kerala in India in October 2025 for an international exhibition: Reports

Messi in Kolkata, India - Source: Getty

According to Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, Lionel Messi will reportedly visit Kerala for an international exhibition in October this year. He will be accompanied by the Argentina national team and play two friendly games in Kochi.

The Sports Minister announced the news in November 2024 last year, although Messi has yet to confirm the news officially. According to the Economic Times, the tour is a part of AFA (Argentina Football Association)'s recently-announced partnership with HSBC Bank.

The one-year-deal sees HSBC Bank being the official banking partner of Argentina in India and Singapore. The agreement will reportedly see HSBC Bank holding branding and partnership rights about the visit. They will also be coordinating all fan events, meet-and-greet sessions, and oversee match tickets sales.

If the reports are true, the upcoming visit will mark Lionel Messi's return to India after 14 years. The legendary Argentine last visited Kolkata, India in September 2011 to play a World Cup qualifying game against Venezuela. La Albiceleste won 1-0 in the match although Messi did not score.

