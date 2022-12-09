“Death is a natural part of life” – Qatar FIFA World Cup chief executive offers blunt response after death of migrant worker at training ground

Qatar FIFA World Cup CEO Nasser Al-Khater provided an indifferent response to the death of a migrant worker near Saudi Arabia's training facility at the Sealine Beach resort.

A Filipino man, known as Alex, was reportedly working a forklift at the site when the accident occurred. He was understood to be walking on a ramp alongside a forklift and slipped. The man fell head-first to the concrete.

An emergency medical helicopter was called up for treatment. Unfortunately, the victim passed away on-site.

When quizzed about the incident, Al Khater tried to deflect focus back to the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He told the BBC (via Mirror):

"It has been a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about. Death is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work or in your sleep. A worker died, our condolences go to his family. However, it is strange that this is something you want to focus on as your first question."

The Saudi Arabian football team set up their training camp near the Sealine Beach resort during the group stages of the tournament.

A Qatari government official suggested that if investigations prove that safety protocols were not followed during the accident, the company will be sued. He said:

"If the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties. Compensation is paid through the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund when a worker has been injured or passed away due to a work-related incident, or when an employer is unable to pay salaries."

A FIFA official also sent his condolences to the victim and his family, saying:

"FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker's family. As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details. FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed."

FIFA World Cup stadium set to be dismantled

Qatar built seven new stadiums and renovated another for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One of the newly built ones was Stadium 974, named so because it was built with 974 recycled shipping containers.

However, the stadium has served its purpose as the Round of 16 clash between Brazil and South Korea was the last match at the venue. It is now set to be fully dismantled.

