"Decided to shoot my shot on this day" - USWNT star Alex Morgan sends heartwarming message to husband Servando Carrasco on his birthday

Alex Morgan is encouraging women worldwide to 'shoot their shot' with her new Instagram post.

It's Servando Carrasco's birthday today, and Morgan dedicated a heartwarming post to her husband on his special day. She revealed it was she who made the first move in their relationship.

The US Women's Soccer team captain said:

"Decided to shoot my shot on this day 16 years ago. Pretty damn happy with how it turned out every day after that. Happy birthday to my one and only!"

Alex and Carrasco met at UC Berkeley through football and married each other in 2014. They have a daughter together who was born in 2020.

The couple has had their share of hardships, such as being in a long-distance relationship for years. After college, Servando ended up in Seattle, whereas Alex Morgan was playing football in New York.

Since the two are professional footballers, they are sometimes away from each other for weeks. Morgan spoke about the difficulty to Orlando Sentinel and mentioned how sacrifices have to be made. She said:

"I don’t want to sugarcoat it, it’s not easy,"

However, both of them are still going strong after Morgan's latest Instagram post.

Alex Morgan posts a heartbreaking message on Instagram post-US exit in Women's World Cup

The US Women's team went into the World Cup also looking to secure a three-peat this year. However, their journey ended after losing the penalty shootout against Sweden in the Round of 16.

Everyone was shocked at the exit since the USA was the favourite to win once again. The top players were at their career's peak, yet they couldn't make it to the end this time.

Alex Morgan wrote a lengthy message on Instagram for the fans and her team, expressing her disappointment at the loss. She said:

It hurts and it will for a while but this wound will eventually turn into a scar. Another reminder that we compete because we want to be the best, measure ourselves against the top in the world. This time, we came up short. We know that and I own that.

The captain mentioned her pride in her team because they poured everything into the World Cup. Morgan said there was no greater honour in her life than representing her country.

Fans are upset with Team USA's exit from the tournament, but many have expressed their love for Alex Morgan on her Instagram via comments, calling her a hero and and inspiration to girls worldwide.

The bigger question remains - will we see Alex Morgan in action in the next World Cup, or will she retire from international football prior to the next showpiece event?