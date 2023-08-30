"Decided to spend some of this European lockdown in Italy" - Karim Benzema's partner Jordan Ozuna shares vacation pics on Instagram

Karim Benzema's partner Jordan Ozuna has shared some snaps on Instagram from her vacation in Umbria, Italy.

Benzema, 35, has embarked on a new adventure in Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Ittihad, after 14 successful years at Real Madrid where he scored 354 goals across competitions.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner met Ozuna - a Frenchwoman of American origin (as per Marca) - few years ago. Her father, Samba Mitchell, was a boxer, while her brother is a professional rower. Ozuna is the mother of Benzema's fourth child and has lived in New York and Madrid, when Benzema played for Los Blancos.

Ozuna - who converted to Islam before the family's move to Saudi Arabia - recently shared some pictures from her vacation in Umbria, Italy, on Instagram. Benzema was conspicuous by his absence in the images. Ozuna captioned the post:

"Decided to spend some of this European lockdown in Italy"

Karim Benzema once explained why he doesn't share too many details about his private life. He said that he hates the spotlight, preferring to spend quality time with friends and family away from it:

"I don't like being in the spotlight, on TV, it's stupid for me. I have my life, with my family and friends, and it's better and easier for them too. Imagine it, you are four years old and you live your life with the camera behind you. You can lose your mind."

How has Karim Benzema fared at his new club?

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has made a slow start to life at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner has scored only once in four games across competitions.

The 35-year-old bagged an assist on his Al-Ittihad debut as the side won their SPL season opener 3-0 against Al-Raed. Benzema started again and played the full 90 minutes in his next outing at home to Al-Tai. He didn't have a goal contribution in his team's 2-0 win.

Benzema finally opened his account in the 4-0 win at Al-Riyadh, with the Frenchman also bagging an assist in the rout. He again started in the 3-0 win at Al-Wehda but lasted only 42 minutes after sustaining an injury. He's expected to miss the next clash with Al-Hilal on August 31.