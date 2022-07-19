"Decision makers at the club are all-in on him but it’s more complicated" - Journalist explains why Arsenal are yet to move for Premier League star

Renowned football journalist David Ornstein has opened up on the situation of Arsenal target Youri Tielemans.

As reported by The Sun earlier this month, the Gunners have stepped up their interest in the Leicester City midfielder. Ornstein has now shed light on the Belgian's current situation, confirming that the Foxes are willing to cash in on him at the right price.

However, he has revealed that the north London side might have to make room for Tielemans by selling one of their current midfielders.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Youri Tielemans has told his close circle he wants a move to Arsenal and wants a deal to be agreed soon between clubs. Reports, Youri Tielemans has told his close circle he wants a move to Arsenal and wants a deal to be agreed soon between clubs. Reports, @footyinsider247 🚨 Youri Tielemans has told his close circle he wants a move to Arsenal and wants a deal to be agreed soon between clubs. Reports, @footyinsider247. https://t.co/afrmFYbQP4

Ornstein has also reaffirmed that the Gunners are fully focused on the Belgian international, who has just 12 months left on his deal at the King Power Stadium. He told The Athletic Football Podcast, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“One question I’m asked most, by Arsenal fans in particular, is what is the latest with Youri Tielemans. He has 12 months left on his Leicester contract and they would be open to selling if they get a suitable offer.”

He added:

“We’ve reported that Arsenal have a firm interest in him. The decision makers at the club are all-in on him but it’s more complicated than that because when you speak to people around this situation they make it clear that there may need to be a departure first for Tielemans to come in, be that Granit Xhaka or someone else in that area of the field to free up the space and the finance.”

Arsenal must sort out their midfield problems soon

Arsenal have been quite active so far this summer, having already made four key additions to their squad. They have signed Fabio Vieira from FC Porto, Matt Turner from New England Revolution, Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta is close to landing his fifth signing of the summer in the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

Adam Keys @adamkeys_ Signing a Tielemans, Paquetá or any other mobile midfielder should not mean the end of Xhaka at #Arsenal . Despite his flaws, he has so many strengths and is a leader on and off the pitch who can operate effectively as a 6 or 8. Losing his experience would be damaging. #afc Signing a Tielemans, Paquetá or any other mobile midfielder should not mean the end of Xhaka at #Arsenal. Despite his flaws, he has so many strengths and is a leader on and off the pitch who can operate effectively as a 6 or 8. Losing his experience would be damaging. #afc https://t.co/HIPcSYRN3Q

With the £30 million addition of Zinchenko on the cards, they have significantly added quality in almost every department they needed reinforcements.

However, the north London club are yet to work on their issues in the middle of the park and Arteta must ensure he addresses the situation before the transfer window slams shut.

Lucas Torreira has returned to the Emirates following his loan spell with Fiorentina and the Gunners could sell the Uruguayan to make room for Tielemans.

