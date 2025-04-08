Declan Rice creates UCL knockout history after scoring brace for Arsenal in 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice had a historic outing in the first leg of his side's UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 8). The Englishman delivered an unbelievable performance, powering the Gunners to a stunning 3-0 victory over the 15-time UCL winners.

In the 57th minute of the game, with the game tied at 0-0, star forward Bukayo Saka earned his side a free-kick after being brought down by David Alaba 30 yards from goal. Rice stepped up and curled a stunning effort past Thibaut Courtois, breaking the deadlock.

In almost unfathomable fashion, the 26-year-old repeated his heroics and doubled his side's lead in the 70th minute. While the first one was curled beautifully, the second was an unstoppable strike that rocketed into the top right corner.

Mikel Merino swept home teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly's cross in the 75th minute to seal a resounding victory for Arsenal. Rice's mind-boggling feat not only earned him the man of the match award but also a place in the UCL history books.

According to sports analytics company Opta (via Fabrizio Romano on X), Rice became the first player to score two direct free-kicks in UCL knockout history. If not for Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois' heroic saves, the Englishman would probably have sealed a remarkable hat-trick on the night.

With a 3-0 lead from the first leg, Arsenal will be eager to seal the tie when they travel to Real Madrid's famed Santiago Bernabeu for the reverse fixture on Wedneday, April 16.

"It's been in the locker" - Arsenal star Declan Rice makes claim after netting pair of free-kicks in 3-0 win vs Real Madrid

Star midfielder Declan Rice claimed that he is "over the moon" after scoring a pair of free-kicks in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the UCL quarter-final.

Speaking to reporters after the full-time whistle, the Englishman said (via Arseblog):

"It's been in the locker! I've hit the wall too many times where it's gone over the bar, and originally I was going to cross it, and then I just saw the wall, and the goalkeeper's position, and I see the outside of the wall, and it went in."

"And then the second one, I just had the confidence, and I hit it, and yeah, it's not going to hit me yet, because there's another leg to go, and I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm over the moon. I don't mean to be cliche, but in a few years' time I think this will hit me. What I've done tonight is really special," Rice added.

Up next, Rice will be in action in Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday (April 12).

