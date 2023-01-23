Declan Rice drops cheeky transfer hint on Instagram after Arsenal's thrilling 3-2 win against Manchester United

West Ham United captain Declan Rice has dropped a transfer hint on social media after Arsenal's recent 3-2 win over Manchester United.

Rice, 24, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world over the last two seasons. Due to his contract situation and the Hammers' shambolic run of form of late, he has been rumored to seal a permanent transfer away from the London Stadium this summer.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are keen to sign Rice ahead of the 2023-24 season. However, the 39-cap England midfielder is leaning towards securing a transfer to the north London outfit due to his desire to work under Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, the Gunners registered a 3-2 Premier League victory over the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22).

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort in the 17th minute before Eddie Nketiah leveled things seven minutes later. Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead in style eight minutes after the break only for Lisandro Martinez to head in an equalizer in the 59th minute. However, Nketiah helped his boyhood club snatch all three points with an improvised finish in the final stages of the encounter.

Following Arsenal's thrilling win, Rice sent their supporters in a frenzy after he liked his compatriot Saka's post-match post on Instagram.

Rice, who is in the final 18 months of his current deal, is expected to cost the 13-time domestic champions a fee of around £80 million, as per the aforementioned report. He is likely to provide elite competition to the likes of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.

Graeme Bailey offers insight into Arsenal-linked Declan Rice's future destinations

Speaking to TEAMtalk, transfer insider Graeme Bailey said that Declan Rice is set to depart West Ham United this summer. He elaborated:

"We are now entering the end game for Declan Rice. West Ham United have accepted that he is leaving this summer. Rice has served West Ham well, but he is accepting that he needs to move on and so are West Ham – despite whatever may be said publicly now."

Sharing his thoughts on Rice's potential destinations, Bailey added:

"Rice is now ready and whilst a deal is not confirmed, I don't see him going anywhere other than Chelsea. His beloved club from a youngster, he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge. I do expect others to show an interest – Liverpool are rebuilding their midfield and they will show an interest. Arsenal have also been linked."

Poll : 0 votes