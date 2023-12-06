Declan Rice praises Arsenal teammate after scoring last-gasp winner for Gunners in 4-3 win over Luton Town

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was all praise for teammate Gabriel Martinelli following the thrilling 4-3 Premier League win at Luton Town on Wednesday (December 6).

In an instant thriller, Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring inside 20 minutes, but Gabriel Osho levelled proceedings five minutes later. However, the Gunners were back in front on the cusp of half-time through Gabriel Jesus.

Luton, though, hit back through Elijah Adebayo four minutes into the second period. Eight minutes later, Ross Barkley put the hosts in front only for Kai Havertz to restore parity at the hour mark.

With both sides looking for a win, Rice netted a dramatic 97th-minute winner to send the Gunners five points clear at the top, albeit having played a game more. Rice praised goalscorer Martinelli, commenting on the latter's following Instagram post with a “Toppppp”:

“A goal and a last minute winner with your Dad in the away end? Perfect.”

Screenshot of Rice's comment on Martinelli's post

Rice has hit the ground running at the Emirates since arriving on a club record £105 million move from West Ham United. The 24-year-old has three goals and two assists in 22 games across competitions for the league leaders this season.

"It was a beautiful match of football" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was understandably elated with the three points against a difficult opponent as his team consolidated their lead atop the Premier League standings.

Congratulating Luton for pushing his side all the way, the Spaniard admitted that it was not all smooth sailing at Kenilworth Road. Arteta told the club's website after the game:

“It was a beautiful match of football. Congratulations to Luton, the atmosphere they created was electric, it was special. The way they played, they made life really difficult for us, they are really well coached, they have a big spirit in the team.

"We had to dig really deep - especially the way we conceded the goals - to have a chance to win the game in the way that we’ve done it.”

Following their seventh straight win across competitions, the Gunners next take on Aston Villa away on Saturday (December 9).