Declan Rice praises 'unbelievable' Mikel Arteta; says it's down to Arsenal stars to win trophies after coming up short in previous seasons

Declan Rice has insisted that it is down to the Arsenal players to win trophies, not Mikel Arteta. He insists that the manager is doing all he can in training and is giving them every input needed from the touchline.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Rice stated that Arsenal need to win trophies and hopes that it is not far away. He believes that Arteta has been unbelievable and now wants his teammates to deliver on the pitch. He said:

"The manager is unbelievable, he's given us everything he possibly can to go out there and win a football match. It's down to us now, we need to find something from within. The only thing missing is winning stuff with this squad so hopefully that's going to come."

Trending

Rice added:

"It's been a good start [to the season]. Probably too many draws than what we would have expected, but we've still been really solid. Obviously we're missing some key players which has been tough, but we're still in there and we're still playing well. You have to be on it all the time."

"We know now, going into the second part of the season, anything can happen. We just need to keep winning football matches, focus on ourselves and hopefully we're there, so we've just got to keep going. Last two years we've been so close with the Premier League and come up short. The fans are really waiting for that one now and we really want to deliver it."

The Gunners are second in the Premier League table and third in the UEFA Champions League table. However, they are already out of the FA Cup and are 2-0 down to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semifinal after the first leg.

Declan Rice heaps praise on Arsenal youngsters

Declan Rice spoke about Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri and claimed that the Arsenal youngsters are too good for their age. He added that them training with the first team regularly helps them develop quickly and said:

"Myles and Ethan are so good for their age. When they train with us every day, they're at it, and other than being good footballers, they're such good kids as well. I've been in that position before, coming through the first team and looking up at the older players."

The Gunners are in Premier League action this week after back-to-back Cup matches. They face Tottenham at home in the North London Derby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback