Declan Rice sends promising 2-word message after training with 15-year-old Max Dowman during Arsenal pre-season

Arsenal superstar Declan Rice left a two-word message on Max Dowman's Instagram post after training with the youngster in Spain. The Gunners are away in La Manga for a training camp before they begin their pre-season friendlies.
On the roster for their tour is young Dowman, who has seemingly impressed the aforementioned England international. Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, the attacking midfielder wrote:
"Back at it!"
Suggesting that his journey into senior football has commenced, Rice commented on the post:
"Starts now."
Dowman has certainly caught the eye of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta after he managed to contribute 19 goals and five assists in 23 matches for the youth sides last season. The Spanish tactician even suggested that the 15-year-old could be around the first team during pre-season and said (via Standard):
“I think Max, probably, will be in and around the pre-season. Obviously he’s got a very busy schedule as well in the summer, because he is in a tournament at the moment and he’s going to need some rest."
“And we will pick another few from the academy as well to be in and around the team and hopefully get a nice, beautiful surprise again.”
Arsenal have, in recent times, granted opportunities to some of their academy prospects to feature in first-team action. It will be interesting to see if Dowman can make his senior debut in the 2025/26 campaign.
Viktor Gyokeres refuses to train and wants Arsenal move- Reports
Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly refused to train as he pushes for a move to Arsenal. The Sweden international has been linked with a move to the Emirates, but the parties have failed to agree on a fee as of yet.
Sporting do have a fair bit of negotiating power in this deal, with his contract expiring only in the summer of 2028. Providing an update about the situation, Fabrizio Romano said (via Pain in the Arsenal):
"Viktor Gyökeres deal remains ongoing with the two clubs maintaining their position on the transfer fee. No chance for Gyökeres to show up for training, he has already informed Sporting about that. Only Arsenal."
It will be very difficult for the Portuguese outfit to hold on to Gyokeres, particularly if he is extremely adamant on a move away from the club. To date, he's made 102 appearances across competitions for Sporting, bagging 97 goals and 28 assists.