Deco, the former Portuguese football maestro, has embarked on a crucial mission as Sporting Director at FC Barcelona. The task includes rebuilding the fractured relationship with midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

In his influential role, Deco has already earned praise for his transfer market prowess, including the signing of rising Brazilian star Vitor Roque. However, one of his most significant challenges is restoring trust and camaraderie between the club and De Jong.

Frenkie de Jong, the Dutch midfield dynamo, is currently one of the best players for the Blaugrana, but his journey at the club has seen its share of turbulence. Despite an impressive start to his Barcelona career, De Jong's form dipped in subsequent seasons, leading the Catalan giants to contemplate his exit.

The discord between De Jong and Barca traces back to October 2020 when he inked a contract extension, committing to the club until 2026. However, the change in leadership with Joan Laporta's administration raised doubts about this deal. In a bid to trim the wage bill during dire financial times, Barcelona even leaked De Jong's contract details to the press, a regrettable move that strained relations further.

Despite persistent efforts to transfer De Jong to Manchester United, the player remained resolute, choosing to stay at Camp Nou. His loyalty has paid off, as De Jong now stands as a pivotal figure within the squad, even assuming the role of team captain for the current season.

Nonetheless, a formal reconciliation between De Jong and the club remains elusive, leaving a lingering chill in the air. While the departure of Mateu Alemany, a key figure in the Manchester United transfer saga might ease tensions, Deco faces the formidable task of rebuilding trust and rapport.

While De Jong's contract with Barca remains until 2026, preparations for his renewal must commence next year. The fear looms that De Jong's agents might exploit the situation to seek retribution for past grievances unless relations are amicably restored.

Chelsea overtake Barcelona in the race for Brazilian youngster Gabriel Moscardo

According to SPORT, Deco's pursuit of 17-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder Gabriel Moscardo for FC Barcelona, which began in May, faces stiff competition from Chelsea. Moscardo, currently showcasing his talent at Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, has attracted the attention of top European clubs.

While Deco initially took the lead in the chase, Chelsea has reportedly surged ahead in the race for the promising young talent.

Moscardo's potential has made him a sought-after prospect, and it remains to be seen which club will secure his services and provide the platform for his burgeoning career in European football.