"Dedicated to all the nonsense" - Barcelona ace Raphinha explains reason behind goal celebration vs Real Madrid

Barcelona forward Raphinha has clarified his celebration in his side's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid on May 11. The Catalans bested their eternal rivals for the fourth consecutive time to virtually secure their LaLiga crown and complete a domestic treble.

in a recent discussion with Forbes, the Brazilian explained his celebration against Los Blancos where he pointed to his wrist after scoring, saying:

“It was dedicated to all the nonsense that has been said about it from Madrid. There have been a lot of lies."

The former head of Real Madrid’s medical services, Niko Mihic, had claimed the bandages Raphinha and Lamine Yamal wore had a more sinister purpose, saying (via Forbes):

“It could be that they are designing strategy games, playing a lot of table football and tendonitis... in the same way that it could be that they have not bribed Negreira. I don’t know what’s happening, but what I want to say is that any doctor knows that, if you want to have easier venous access, it’s in the hands and wrists."

Barcelona will be keen to maintain their dominance over Real Madrid next season when both teams resume their hostilities for the LaLiga crown.

Lamine Yamal confidently declares that Real Madrid are no match for Barcelona

In April this year, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal confidently declared that Real Madrid could not handle the Catalan giants on the pitch. The teenage prodigy made his declaration after La Blaugrana beat Los Blancos for the third consecutive time in the campaign to claim the Copa del Rey trophy.

Speaking to the press after the win, the 17-year-old phenomenon stated (via ESPN):

"I said to [Barca defender] Ronald [Araujo] when we were speaking in the hotel earlier: 'If they score one goal, no problem,' If they score two goals? No problem. They cannot handle us this year -- we have shown it.”

Barcelona went on to beat Real Madrid one more time to make it four consecutive victories over their eternal rivals. The dethroned Spanish champions have opted to replace legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso in a bid to reverse Barca's gains next season.

Lamine Yamal has an impressive record against the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners with three goals and two assists from seven matches. He will be keen to continue his fine record against them following his contract extension that will see him remain at Camp Nou until the summer of 2031.

