Defender set to return to Manchester United - Reports

Diogo Dalot is set to return to Manchester United after a successful loan spell at AC Milan during the 2020-21 season.

The Portuguese full-back impressed during his time in Serie A and is ready to fight for his place at Manchester United next season.

The right-back has been the subject of transfer speculation, with rumours linking him to a permanent move back to AC Milan. However, Dalot's father was quick to deny the reports and insisted that his son will play for Manchester United next season. Speaking after Portugal's 2-2 draw with France, Jacinto Teixeira said:

"Diogo spent a year on loan at Milan and will now return to Manchester United. It was an absolutely extraordinary year for him, with a great evolution, where, above all, he managed to recover his physical form after two very serious injuries in the last two years."

It remains to be seen whether Dalot will be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United next season. His current contract at the club runs until 2023. The right-back could provide good competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka if he does stay at the club.

Dalot has a chance to impress at Euro 2020 ahead of Manchester United return

Dalot made an 11 minute cameo against France

Dalot played his first minutes for Portugal at Euro 2020 when he came on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against France. The right-back will hope to feature more for his national team in the knockout stages of the competition.

Dalot's father, however, was extremely happy with his son's performance and the fact that the defender will be able to display his talents on such a huge stage during the tournament. He said:

"Against France he responded to what was asked of him. As for starting the next game… That will depend on the coach’s choice, but he’s prepared. I felt he was happy, calm. I felt enormous pride when I realised he was taking the vest to replace Semedo."

"Without a doubt that this showcase of the European championship, with millions and millions of spectators around the world, will give him more visibility and also more responsibility. I think he’s perfectly aware of that," he signed off.

