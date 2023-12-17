"Defensive masterclass", "Arsenal are winning the league" - Fans on X react as Liverpool and Manchester United play out 0-0 draw

Liverpool and Manchester United delivered a Premier League clash that was more about squandered opportunities than footballing brilliance. They settled for a goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday (December 17) and fans shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

The result sees the Merseysiders lose the top spot, as they now sit just a point behind Arsenal, with their superior goal difference edging out Aston Villa in third. Meanwhile, the Red Devils find themselves in a less favorable seventh position following the weekend's action.

Jürgen Klopp's side, playing at their iconic home ground, might rue this match as a significant missed chance. Their statistical dominance in the final third, with an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.35 compared to United's paltry 0.63, didn't translate into a tangible advantage.

The hosts' offensive efforts were spearheaded by the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and particularly Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian maestro forced United's keeper Andre Onana into four crucial saves during the game, unable to get past the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

Manchester United, who came into this clash as underdogs, nearly clinched an unlikely victory through Rasmus Hojlund. However, his late effort was thwarted by Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson.

The match also saw a controversial moment when United's Diogo Dalot received marching orders in stoppage time. He received two successive yellow cards within a few seconds for dissent, leaving manager Erik ten Hag to navigate the final moments with ten men.

As the dust settles on this goalless draw, both teams are already looking ahead to their next challenges in the league. Liverpool are set to host Arsenal in a potential top-of-the-table thriller, while United will aim to rebound against West Ham United, both on December 23.

Meanwhile, fans' reactions on X after Liverpool vs Manchester United were a mixed bag of emotions, as one fan wrote:

"Defensive masterclass"

Another added:

"Arsenal are winning the league"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Why Erik ten Hag picked Scott McTominay as Manchester United captain vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gave the captain's armband to Scott McTominay against Liverpool in Bruno Fernandes' absence due to suspension. The manager explained his decision in a pre-match conversation with MUTV, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he's the example for what it means to wear the badge and play for Manchester United. He will be the example of passion and desire, and others can build on that."

During the game, McTominay's influence was not just confined to his leadership qualities. He also had a critical moment where he set up Rasmus Hojlund for a prime scoring opportunity. However, the striker's shot was ultimately saved by the goalkeeper.