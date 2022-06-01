"Definitely the big club bias is there" - Agbonlahor says Aston Villa star deserved place ahead of Arsenal player in the current England squad 

Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated that Aston Villa skipper Tyrone Mings deserved a place in the England squad ahead of Arsenal defender Ben White.

Gareth Southgate picked a 27-strong England squad for the UEFA Nations League, where the Three Lions will take on Hungary twice, Germany and Italy.

Tyrone Mings was snubbed by Southgate as he picked six central defenders Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori and Ben White.

White was eventually withdrawn from the squad on Monday with a hamstring injury and will instead continue his rehabilitation back at his club.

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that the Arsenal defender should not have been called up to the 27-man squad in the first place.

The former Aston Villa striker has insisted that big club bias is still pretty much evident.

He has also claimed it 'a disaster' that White was called up ahead of Mings after a poor game against Newcastle United. He told Football Insider:

“He got into the England squad before Tyrone Mings this time which I think is a disaster. That Newcastle game he was dreadful because Arsenal are a bigger club than Aston Villa in some people’s eyes that’s why he got in. Definitely the big club bias is still there.”

Was Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings more deserving for a place in the England side than Arsenal's Ben White?

To be fair, neither Tyrone Mings nor Ben White have had spectacular seasons this time out.

England have a plethora of options across all positions, making Gareth Southgate's job to pick his squad incredibly difficult.

Ben White had a mixed debut season at Arsemal following his big move from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

The Arsenal defender has caught the eye with his ball-playing ability but has often struggled defensively, particularly in the latter stages of the campaign.

Mings, on the other hand, has also endured a mixed season at Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard already bringing in competition for the Englishman.

The Lions have already signed Diego Carlos from Sevilla. Mings has been widely linked with a move away with Newcastle United tipped as the destination, as per Sports Mole.

Agbonlahor has a point where big club bias plays a big role in naming squads for the national team, but that is not at all surprising.

