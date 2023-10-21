"Definitely, especially with this manager" - Ben White reveals why it is difficult to play as right-back under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal star Ben White has opened up about the challenges he faces playing as a right-back under Mikel Arteta. The England international, a natural centre-back, explained the level of versatility required to play as a full-back in the Spanish manager's system.

When asked whether it was difficult to adapt to his new position, White said in an interview with Sky Sports:

"Definitely, especially with this manager. I could play full-back, I could play anywhere across the backline or in centre mid, but playing full-back the way he wants is, I think, completely different to any other manager."

The former Brighton defender added:

"To play full-back for him, you've got to be a centre mid, a centre-back, a winger, a No 10. So, it's been about developing the whole of my game, rather than just as a full-back or a centre-back."

White has registered eight Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season. According to Opta, the England international has been dribbled past only three times so far this term, which is certainly a testament to his defensive capabilities as a full-back.

Regarding this statistic, White said:

"I think most of it is mental. It's mentally tough when you know the winger you're coming up against is going to be quicker than you but it's about working out how you can best be yourself and win. You need to find something that is going to stop them."

White began playing as a right-back for the Gunners at the start of the 2022/23 campaign. The English defender featured in all 38 of the club's league encounters last season, playing a crucial role in their title challenge.

"All parties believe" - Fabrizio Romano says on-loan Arsenal star can be considered 'on a permanent transfer' from 2024

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gunners goalkeeper David Raya, who is on loan from Brentford, is virtually a permanent Arsenal player with his contract starting in 2024.

The Italian journalist stated that Arteta is very happy with the Spanish shot-stopper and wants to retain him at the Emirates after his loan deal expires next summer. Romano said on the Here We Go podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“David Raya is very happy at Arsenal, we had an interview with Aaron Ramsdale in the Daily Mail about wanting to get back into the team. At the same time, David Raya is doing very well, Mikel Arteta is very happy with Raya, the feeling since they closed the deal is that it’s a loan deal, but all parties believe this formula was agreed just for Financial Fair Play and that in reality Raya can be considered an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer starting in 2024."

Raya has registered four Premier League starts and two UEFA Champions League starts this season amid an ongoing battle for Arsenal's No.1 spot between the sticks with teammate Aaron Ramsdale.