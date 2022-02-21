"Definitely improved" - Roy Keane heaps praise on Manchester United star who he has criticized in the past 

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has admitted that Fred's performances have improved recently after The Red Devils' 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Manchester United weathered the storm quite literally at Elland Road to come away with all three points. United, who had a 2-0 lead heading into halftime, were quickly pegged back by Leeds as Rodrigo and Raphinha scored quickly.

Ralf Rangnick decided to ring in the changes and brought on Fred and Anthony Elanga, who changed the game for the Red Devils. The Brazilian midfielder, who came on the pitch for Paul Pogba, scored a fine goal in the 70th minute to hand the initiative back to Manchester United.

He also looked calm alongside Scott McTominay during the game's closing stages as Elanga sealed all three points for United in the 88th minute.

After the crucial win for the Red Devils, former captain Roy Keane quickly praised Fred and acknowledged that he had changed the game for the Manchester club. He also appreciated Elanga's efforts.

"Well deserved in the end. Fred has definitely improved his finishing and attacking play in the last few months. Elanga is a really good player, very positive. They made hard work of it but Manchester United were by far the better team," said Keane.

The club legend has been one of Fred's critics recently. After the defeat to Manchester City earlier in the season, Keane said he would grab then-United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'by the collar' and ask him why he is playing the Brazilian in the middle of the park.

The former United skipper also delivered another damning verdict on Fred by telling people who think he is good enough to represent the club are living in 'cuckoo land.'

Fred has been one of Manchester United's improved players this season

Despite struggling for the majority of his career at Old Trafford, Fred has delivered some fine performances this season.

The Brazilian midfielder has been one of United's most improved players this campaign, and words of appreciation from Keane are testament to that.

In 29 appearances across all competitions, Fred has racked up three goals and three assists. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has a pass success percentage of 85 in the Champions League.

Manchester United will now travel to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. Fred could play a significant role in securing the win for The Red Devils during the mid-week.

Edited by Alan John