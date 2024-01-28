"Definitely" - Liverpool star makes straightforward claim when asked if news about Klopp leaving in the summer makes the team stronger

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is confident that the news of Jurgen Klopp's departure in the summer will make the team stronger for the remainder of the season.

Klopp, who has been the Reds' manager since 2015, recently announced that he will leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 season. The German tactician claimed that he doesn't have the energy to continue managing the Merseyside club anymore.

Liverpool have won seven trophies under Klopp's tutelage, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. However, his impact has transcended beyond just silverware as Klopp brought the Merseysiders back to the summit of European football.

Jones has now reacted to the news and when asked if it fortifies the group, he said (via The Anfield Talk on X):

“Definitely. We will be giving it more.”

Curtis Jones' comments came after their FA Cup fourth-round victory against Norwich City on Sunday, January 28, by a 5-2 scoreline. Jones scored the opener for his team in the 16th minute.

Jurgen Klopp could have a grand farewell by guiding the team to the Premier League title this season. The Reds currently sits atop the table with 48 points from 21 matches.

Virgil van Dijk reacts to Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Throughout his managerial career, Jurgen Klopp has had the reputation of growing promising players into world beaters. He has done the same with Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

Since joining the club from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has grown to become one of the best defenders in world football. The towering Dutch defender recently reacted to Klopp's departure, stating (via the Reds' website):

"It's a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case."

Klopp has created a tremendous legacy at Liverpool and will comfortably go down as one of their greatest-ever managers. It will be interesting to see who follows the German as the Liverpool manager.