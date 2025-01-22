"Definitely has something on Carlo", "Man never learns" - Fans unhappy with Real Madrid star's inclusion in XI for Salzburg clash

Real Madrid fans were left unhappy with left-back Ferland Mendy's inclusion in their starting XI to face Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI to face Salzburg features Thibaut Courtois as the starting goalkeeper. The backline includes Fede Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy. Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, and Luka Modric form the midfield. Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr comprise the attacking line-up.

Fans took to X to react to the line-up, with many unhappy with Ferland Mendy's inclusion in the starting XI. A Real Madrid fan wrote:

"Mendy definitely has something on Carlo."

"Why mendy for god’s sake," another user agreed.

"Mendy? I don’t understand please," a fan added.

"What is mendy doing here ffs," a netizen asked.

Fans continued to express their displeasure about Mendy's inclusion:

"Fran instead of Mendy and this wouldve been heaven," a Madridista remarked.

"why did he start mendy? man never learns," another person chimed in.

"Why is Mendy starting? Garcia played well, why is he on the bench?" a fan enquired.

"It is an important match" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear ahead of UCL clash vs Red Bull Salzburg

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the importance of the game. The remaining two UCL league phase games are crucial for Los Blancos to guarantee their qualification for the knockout stage.

“It is an important match because the first phase of this Champions League is almost over. We have to get as many points as possible and see where we stand in the standings. Tomorrow's game is a vital one in this sense. We will try to play well, like we did in the last one," Ancelotti said (via Sports Illustrated).

Real Madrid are currently 22nd in the UCL's league table with nine points from six games. If they win their two remaining fixtures, they can end the league phase with 15 points, which could be enough to secure a top-eight finish.

If Los Blancos are unable to finish in the top eight, they will have to compete in a playoff game to qualify for the Round of 16. However, the final standings also depend on how the other teams perform.

"The only chance we have is to win the two remaining matches. If we have to play the knockout stage, we will play it to the maximum. It is a very demanding schedule, but we are used to it," Ancelotti added when asked about avoiding the round of 32 in the competition.

