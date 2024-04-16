"Definition of an entitled loser" – Liverpool fans brand Naby Keita a disgrace as he's fined and suspended for rest of season

Liverpool supporters have reacted to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen suspending ex-Reds midfielder Naby Keita until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, labelling the Guinean as a 'loser'.

Earlier this Tuesday (April 16), Die Werderaner handed a hefty fine and suspended Keita for his latest behaviour. The 28-year-old opted not to board the team bus and went home after learning that he was not in the side to face Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday (April 14).

Following the recent development, a football fan commented on X:

"Hopefully he never plays for a team again. Definition of an entitled loser."

Here's how other X accounts reacted to Keita's recent suspension:

Ahead of Werder's 5-0 Bundesliga loss at Leverkusen, Keita refuted reports about him storming off. He wrote on social media (h/t Mirror):

"Ever since I arrived at this maginificent club, I have always shown my professionalism. I have always tried to help the club and the great supporters, especially during this time of poor results. Since the start of my career, I have never had problems with my discipline and have always shown an exemplary attitude. I will not accept any person trying to tarnish my image."

Keita, who helped Liverpool lift a total of seven trophies, concluded:

"To the supporters, I would like you to know that in every training session, I fight so that I can make you happy every weekend. Training, giving everything, these are the limits of my power. To my teammates, good luck for our match. Go Werder!"

Keita, who represented Liverpool 129 times between 2018 and 2023, has failed to shine at Werder since arriving on a free transfer past summer. He has started just one of his five appearances for them so far.

Pundit defends Liverpool summer signing

Speaking lately on the Premier League's YouTube channel, ex-Manchester United shot-stopper Ben Foster shared his thoughts on Dominik Szoboszlai's season. He said (h/t Rousing The Kop):

"He hasn't been particularly prolific this season. In the past, he has always scored goals... one in every three or four games. For Liverpool, it hasn't quite clicked at that end of the pitch but he has been asked to do a slightly different role. When you have so many attacking players like Liverpool have, it's not up to him to score the goals but when he's in front of goals, he can be clinical."

Szoboszlai, 23, has registered seven goals and four seven assists in 2537 minutes for the Reds since departing RB Leipzig for £60 million.

In the last two seasons, the Hungarian scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 5835 minutes, spread across 91 matches, for Leipzig.

