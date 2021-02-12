Dejan Lovren suggests Mohamed Salah could spend another 4 to 6 years at Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has suggested that Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah could spend another four to six years at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah has caught the eye of a number of European heavyweights since his smashing debut campaign in the Premier League.

While Real Madrid and Barcelona have registered interest in the 28-year-old at some point, concrete offers have not been tabled. However, Salah once admitted that his future could lie away from Anfield.

NEW: Dejan Lovren suggests Mo Salah could be at the club for another six years.

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, who is reportedly close friends with Salah, has now revealed in an interview that the two-time Golden Boot winner is far from an Anfield exit.

The Zenit Saint Petersburg captain has suggested that Mohamed Salah could remain with Liverpool for another four to six years.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Lovren said:

“I'm still in communication with Mo Salah. We are best buddies. We talk about everything. Mo is committed, not just for Liverpool but for all the fans and for himself. He is the biggest critic of himself when he doesn't do well.

“I'm not surprised he is doing well individually, when you look at how many goals he has scored, he is amazing at the moment.

“There needs to be love from both ways (both Salah and Liverpool), I see now that they have it, so why not [stay]?

He added:

“Mo is in the best age of his football career at 28 - maybe he looks a little bit older - but he is in the peak of his form. Why not stay another four, five or six years?”

Mohamed Salah has had a sensational spell with Liverpool

Liverpool completed the signing of Mohamed Salah from AS Roma in June 2017.

The marquee signing scored a staggering 32 league goals in the 2017/18 season, prompting Liverpool to tie him down with an improved contract.

He hit another 20+ league goals the following season, scoring 22 goals when Liverpool lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point.

Last season, Salah scored 19 goals to inspire Liverpool to their first top-flight title in almost three decades.

Confirmed: Mohamed Salah was today presented with Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Month award for January.



Confirmed: Mohamed Salah was today presented with Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Month award for January.

"I'm happy to win this award but I'm always saying that every time the team comes first."

The Egyptian forward has scored 116 goals in 184 appearances for the English champions, a superb output for a player who costs a little above £35 million.

Salah has helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to four major titles since his arrival at Anfield, including one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League trophy, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

His current contract does not run out until the summer of 2023, and the Liverpool faithful can rest assured that they have one of the finest goalscorers across Europe.